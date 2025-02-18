Business Navigators Program Showing Success

Indications are that the new Business Navigator program launched by the provincial government last month is successful.

The program provides one-on-one, personalized service for inquiries related to requirements to establish and operate businesses in the province.

Approximately 70 inquiries have been received to date related to new businesses/set-up, funding/resources and overall provincial government support.

Business Navigators can provide information for businesses related to government regulations and programming, licences, permits and inspections needed to operate a business and support information for additional requirements such as financing, taxes and staffing.