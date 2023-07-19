Justice News

Burin Peninsula RCMP looking to locate and arrest man wanted on criminal charges

By Web Team
Published on July 19, 2023 at 3:31 pm

Burin Peninsula RCMP is looking to locate and arrest 36-year-old Anthony (Tony) Farrell of Marystown, who is wanted in relation to a number of criminal charges.

Farrell is currently charged with:

  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop for police – two counts
  • Possession of stolen property 
  • Resisting arrest
  • Breach of probation 

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.  Police are asking anyone who has information about the current whereabouts of Anthony (Tony) Farrell, to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001. 

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nlcrimestoppers.com. You can also use the P3Tips app.

