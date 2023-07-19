Burin Peninsula RCMP looking to locate and arrest man wanted on criminal charges

Police have made an arrest in relation to a weapons offence in the downtown area of St. John’s this weekend.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, the RNC responded to the area of Livingstone Street in St. John’s. Responding officers were informed that suspicious activity was ongoing inside a tent, which had been erected on public space in the area. On arrival, patrol officers located the tent and proceeded to investigate in connection with the report.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court on a later date. The investigation remains active.

Police were also called to a residence on Livingstone Street on Saturday for another firearms complaint.

Responding officers observed firearms and prohibited weapons inside the home. Investigators obtained judicial authorization to conduct a search of the property.

As a result of that investigation, 35-year-old Adam Young from St. John’s was arrested and charged with multiple firearm and weapon-related offences, including; careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and possession of a weapon obtained by committing an offence. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the charges.

The RNC requests that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere