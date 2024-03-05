The Inside Story

Brand new navy ship visits St. John’s Harbour

Posted: March 5, 2024 9:44 pm
By Becky Daley

A brand new Royal Canadian Navy vessel was in St. John’s Harbour this week while on cold weather training exercises.

NTV’s Becky Daley went on board for a tour, and has this report.

