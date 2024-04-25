Bonavista RCMP arrest woman for driving almost double the speed limit

A 23-year-old woman who reportedly sped away from Bonavista police at almost double the speed limit is facing a raft of criminal driving charges.

Morgan Runzer was prohibited from driving, but on Monday, was allegedly spotted operating a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara along Route 230, near Melrose. RCMP officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but said Runzer failed to stop and drove away at a speed of more than 150 kilometres an hour in a posted 80-kilometre-an-hour zone. Officers did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety.

Runzer was later located and arrested at a residence. She’s charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, prohibited operation of a vehicle and breach of probation. She also faces Highway Traffic Act violations, including operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

She made a brief court appearance earlier this week and was remanded into custody. She’s due back before a judge Friday.

Bonavista RCMP are asking residents to check for any available dash cam footage capturing the operation of the involved vehicle on Monday, April 22, between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Route 230 between Melrose and Port Rexton.