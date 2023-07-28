Bonavista Peninsula families concerned about implementation of ‘roam alert unit’ at Golden Heights Manor

In some rivers around the province, dead salmon have been washing up. The cause is likely the high water temperatures, according to conservationists, but on the Gander and Exploit’s Rivers experienced anglers says there is reason to be concerned for the future.

Don Pelly has been fishing the Exploit’s for over 60 years. He says DFO’s decision to only open the rivers in the morning hours is a good step, but he believes it should be closed completely. His concern is that fish may become trapped in the tributaries and be unable to continue their journey to spawn. He says the impacts won’t be known for another four or five years.

On the Gander River, outfitter and conservationist Calvin Francis says he is worried that the temperatures int he last couple of years is hurting the industry. He says salmon head to deeper water in the face of warmer water, and many pools along the river are more difficult to access with lower levels.

Both conservationists say poaching is also a concern whenever the fish are left vulnerable.