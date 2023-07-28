The Inside Story

Bonavista Peninsula families concerned about implementation of ‘roam alert unit’ at Golden Heights Manor

By Web Team
Published on July 28, 2023 at 5:56 pm
Updated on July 28, 2023 8:33 pm

Families on the Bonavista Peninsula are raising concerns about the implementation of a ‘roam alert unit’ at the Golden Heights Manor. NTV’s Ross Tilley explains.

