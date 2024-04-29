Bob Cole to be laid to rest Friday at St. Thomas Anglican Church

Funeral arrangements have been announced for late broadcast legend Bob Cole, who passed away last week at the age of 90.

Cole will be laid to rest this Friday at 2:00pm, in downtown St. John’s. His obituary reads that Cole died peacefully in St. John’s on April 24 after a long, adventurous and passionate life. When asked by the caring staff at St. Clare’s hospital what was most important to him at the end, he ignored the medical nature of the question and pointed to his children.

“Of all the roles he played – pilot, athlete, radio DJ, proud Feildian, news anchor, fish processor, Hockey Hall of Famer, Brier Skip, Member of the Order of Canada, and play-by-play announcer who brought unparalleled thrill and excitement to millions of hockey fans for over 50 years – it is perhaps the role of Granddaddy that brought him the most joy. A tough exterior was nowhere to be found as he sang his favourite goodnight song at the end of Facetimes and visits with Gabby, Sam, Bobby (Robert Cole III), Lucas and Lulu.“

Funeral service will be held from St. Thomas Anglican Church, 8 Military Road, on Friday, May 3 at 2 p.m. The service will be livestreamed from St. Thomas’ Facebook page for those who cannot attend. https://www.facebook.com/stthomasnl/