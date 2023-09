Three companies, two supervisors and a certified blaster have been charged with violations under Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in September 2021 at a pit located off the Trans-Canada Highway near St. John’s.

The incident was a blast that caused damage to vehicles and equipment at the site.

Several charges have been laid and the first appearance at Provincial Court in St. John’s is scheduled for September 25.