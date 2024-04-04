Bit of a messy commute in some areas this morning

Roads are wet on the Avalon Peninsula and there is some fog in some areas. Across central, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Roads on the West Coast and the Northern Peninsula are mostly bare and dry. Roddickton to Plum Point and roads in the St. Anthony area are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

Across Labrador, roads are bare with some wet and icy sections with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is anticipating impacts to the schedule tonight and Friday morning. The MV Kamutik W is out of service and the MV Challenge One is out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed. Air Canada flights 694, 689, and 685 are cancelled. At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 901, 923, and 924 are delayed and PAL flights 206 and 208 are cancelled. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.