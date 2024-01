Bay St. George RCMP is looking to arrest wanted man, 35-year-old Archibald Billard.

On Monday, Billard was identified and charged for a theft from NAPA auto parts in Stephenville. Over $1200.00 of Milwaukee power tools were stolen.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Billard is also wanted on other previous charges of theft and flight from police and damage to property. Anyone having information on the location of Archibald Billard is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.