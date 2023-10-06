Bay St. George RCMP investigates stolen side-by-side

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating the theft of a side-by-side Utility-Task-Vehicle which was stolen from a residential property on Hansen Highway in Stephenville sometime overnight on September 5.

Since that time, police have been searching for the side-by-side and search efforts have been exhausted. The vehicle has not been located.

The UTV, a blue 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 side-by-side, valued at approximately $30,000, was stolen while parked on the property.

Anyone with information about the theft or the current location of the side-by-side is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118 or Crime Stoppers.