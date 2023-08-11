Bail hearing next week for teen charged with murdering Mount Pearl woman

A 14-year-old boy charged with murdering a 65-year-old woman in Mount Pearl will have to wait until next week to see if he’ll be released on bail.
The youth was in provincial court in St. John’s today. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.
A 14-year-old boy charged with murdering a 65-year-old woman in Mount Pearl will have to wait until next week to see if he’ll be released on bail.
The youth was in provincial court in St. John’s today. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.
A graduate student is questioning how Memorial University is dealing with the grant process for…
More children and their families will have a smile on their face, while visiting the…
Municipal leaders in the Bay of Islands are welcoming a plan that will see the…