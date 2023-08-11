News

Bail hearing next week for teen charged with murdering Mount Pearl woman

Posted: August 11, 2023 8:22 pm
By Rosie Mullaley


A 14-year-old boy charged with murdering a 65-year-old woman in Mount Pearl will have to wait until next week to see if he’ll be released on bail.

The youth was in provincial court in St. John’s today. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.

