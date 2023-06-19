Justice News

Bail hearing continues for man suspected of trying to abduct teenaged girl

By Rosie Mullaley June 19, 2023

The bail hearing for one of three people charged in connection with the abduction of a 14-year-old St. John’s girl continues today in provincial court in St. John’s.

Wilbur Crockwell, who lives in New Brunswick, had his bail hearing begin Friday morning, but it was held over when the court ran short of time.

The 72-year-old is charged with abduction, conspiracy to commit child abduction and child luring.

Two others arrested in connection with the teen’s alleged abduction — 63-year-old Erin Bast and 69-year-old Cyril Boone, both of this province, were granted bail a little over a week ago. They’re also charged with child abduction and are due back in court July 21.

The three are believed to have been working together to abduct the teen, who was the subject of an island-wide Amber Alert earlier this month.

She was found on June 9 in a cabin on the Bay D’Espoir highway, and was with Bast and Boone, who were then arrested, police say. Crockwell, who was reportedly on his way to get the teen, was arrested in Badger.

NTV will provide an update on Crockwell’s bail hearing when it concludes.

