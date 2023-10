Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

‘Whaddya Call It? Productions’ is a unique community theatre company, based in St. John’s. It was created by a high school drama teacher as a way for aspiring actors and stage hands to build up a resume before heading into the real world.

In tonight’s Backstage Pass, we have a sneak peek of their latest play, a spooky comedy set to be staged just in time, for Halloween.