Music is woven into the culture of Newfoundland and Labrador. With great musicians and bands like Alan Doyle and Great Big Sea; Mallory Johnson; Hey Rosetta; and more, making a big impression beyond our shores, in a variety of genres.

One St. John’s franchise is nurturing the next generation of rock stars, with camps, workshops, and concerts.Ā School of Rock St. John’s’ is looking forward to showcasing our young talent to the country, in an upcoming festival.