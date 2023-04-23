Post Views: 35
Arts & Entertainment Backstage Pass

Backstage Pass: Nickel’s Paranormal Footage Challenge

By Web Team 9 hours ago

The Nickel Independent Film Festival is known for it’s province-wide short film challenges. But their latest call to action is a little more, eerie. NTV’s Amanda Mews has the Backstage Pass.

