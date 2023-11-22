Backstage Pass: Christmas With Ian and Nancy

Ian Foster and Nancy Hynes are hitting the road for their first Christmas tour since 2019. NTV’s Amanda Mews reports.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Your Community: A Trinity Hall ChristmasBy Becky Daley — November 22, 2023
A new album released by Scilly Cove Records will be hitting the stage next month…Post Views: 0
-
Author Gary Collins tells a story close to his heart in 16th novelBy Bailey Howard — November 17, 2023
Newfoundland and Labrador author Gary Collins has launched his sixteenth novel, this time, telling a…Post Views: 442
-
Backstage Pass: Fogfest Horror Film Festival at the Majestic TheatreBy Amanda Mews — November 15, 2023
Amanda Mews tells us about a horror film festival that is taking over the Majestic…Post Views: 180