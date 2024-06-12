News

Auditor General releases scathing report on Oil and Gas Corporation

Posted: June 12, 2024 9:39 pm
By Ben Cleary



video
play-sharp-fill

The Auditor General released a scathing report today on how money is spent at the provincially owned oil and gas corporation.

 NTV’s Ben Cleary has more on what the AG found. 

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture