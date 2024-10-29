Auditor General has “serious concerns” with department’s management of Crown Lands

A new independent report from the Auditor General shows serious concerns for the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture’s ability to effectively manage Crown Lands’ administration.

The audit period was April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023.

Auditor General Denise Hanrahan says the department’s policies are considerably outdated or non-existent. The average age of policies is 20 years, with some dating back to 1985.

According to the report, there is no complete list or mapping inventory of all available Crown Lands in the province. The report also shows the department had no formal policy, procedures, or guidance relating to complaints.

The Auditor General has four recommendations for the department: to update and implement polices and procedures, adopt formal oversight processes, address issues related to registration and titles management, and address accuracy of public information.

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture has accepted the recommendations. Hanrahan says it’s always positive when a department accepts recommendations but she remains “cautiously optimistic”.

