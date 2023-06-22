News

Auditor general expects to complete MUN audit in fall

By David Salter
Published on June 22, 2023 at 5:56 pm

It’s been more than a year since the government asked Auditor General Denise Hanrahan to conduct an audit of Memorial University. She expects her report to be ready in the fall. NTV’s David Salter reports.

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top