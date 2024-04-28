News

ATV Road Access Begins in Corner Brook May 1

Posted: April 28, 2024 11:45 am
By Web Team


ATVs will be allowed to operate on some Corner Brook roads once again on May 1. The following roads are designated as ATV routes in the city:

  • Riverside Drive, west from the intersection of the Northshore Highway
  • Main Street
  • Herald Avenue
  • Broadway
  • Pier Road
  • Paved trail between Pier Road and Griffin Drive
  • Griffin Drive
  • Petries Street from the intersection of Curling Street to the intersection of McLeod’s Lane
  • McLeod’s Lane
  • West Street
  • Park Street
  • Confederation Drive
  • Massey Drive
  • Lundrigan Drive

Due to the landslide and uphill safety concerns the trail between Stan Dawe and Confederation Drive is off-limits until engineers advise it is safe to do so.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top