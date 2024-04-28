ATV Road Access Begins in Corner Brook May 1

ATVs will be allowed to operate on some Corner Brook roads once again on May 1. The following roads are designated as ATV routes in the city:

Riverside Drive, west from the intersection of the Northshore Highway

Main Street

Herald Avenue

Broadway

Pier Road

Paved trail between Pier Road and Griffin Drive

Griffin Drive

Petries Street from the intersection of Curling Street to the intersection of McLeod’s Lane

McLeod’s Lane

West Street

Park Street

Confederation Drive

Massey Drive

Lundrigan Drive

Due to the landslide and uphill safety concerns the trail between Stan Dawe and Confederation Drive is off-limits until engineers advise it is safe to do so.