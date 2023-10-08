ATV rider trapped under vehicle found near Victoria

On Sunday the Victoria Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from an ATV rider who was involved in an accident and pinned under the vehicle and was unable to get free.

Crews we’re unable to contact the caller back. The caller provided very little information on their exact location. Crews from Victoria, Carbonear and Salmon Cove/Perry’s Cove searched different areas based on the information provided.

The operator was later found and transferred to the Carbonear General Hospital for further observation.

RCMP and EMS also attended the scene.