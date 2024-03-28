Atlantic Premiers write Prime Minister regarding priorities in Atlantic Canada

The Council of Atlantic Premiers recently wrote Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to share the priorities of Atlantic Canadians and request the federal government’s intended actions regarding these priorities.

The letter focuses on the ongoing housing crisis, lack of details on federal infrastructure and labour market funding, as well as the proposed international student cap and national pharmacare program.

The Council of Atlantic Premiers urged the Prime Minister in their letter to consider the issues raised, and encouraged the federal government to collaborate by sharing information to maximize the positive impact of federal initiatives on the lives of Atlantic Canadians.

Other topics covered in the letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau include: infrastructure, labour market transfer agreements, international students, and more.