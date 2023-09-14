ArtsNL announces enhancements to the Professional Project Grants Program

ArtsNL has announced enhancements to the Professional Project Grants Program for the funding cycle this fall.

The enhancements were made possible with $2 million in additional funding provided by the provincial government’s Year of the Arts initiative.

The program supports individual professional artists, collaborations of individual professional artists, and professional arts groups across various artistic disciplines and helps cover costs related to creation, production, administration, travel, professional development, and more.

The fall application deadline is October 3.

Applicants are encouraged to contact ArtsNL to discuss their application in advance of the deadline.