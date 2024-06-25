ArtsNL announces Creation Grant Program for Indigenous artists

ArtsNL has announced the launch of the Creation Grant Program.

The program provides funding to Indigenous artists, artistic groups, and culture carriers for the creation, development, exhibition, and transfer of knowledge related to an art form or artistic practice.

Grants are available to Indigenous artists at any stage of their artistic career, working in all disciplines. The program has an allocation of $200K and was made possible through additional funding provided by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Year of the Arts initiative.

There are two funding streams available. One is the creation Micro-grant (up to $1,500) for small-scale projects, general materials, and related expenses. The other is a Creation Grant (up to a maximum of $15,000) for projects running less than one year.

The Creation Grant Program has a rolling deadline. Applications are accepted at any time.