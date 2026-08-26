Your Community: Solara Youth Voices seeks new singers Arts & Entertainment, Your Community August 26th, 2026 The choral program at Solara Youth Voices is looking for singers. NTV’s Lauren Davis has more. Related Articles August 18, 2026 Your Community: Lots to do at the Downtown Pedestrian Mall Read more August 17, 2026 Your Community: Making science fun for all Read more August 15, 2026 All You Need Is Love: A Tribute to The Beatles, coming to The Majestic Theatre Read more August 14, 2026 Your Community: Cupids Legacy Centre Read more August 13, 2026 Your Community: Coming up at the Majestic Theatre Read more