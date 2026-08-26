Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Your Community: Solara Youth Voices seeks new singers

Arts & Entertainment, Your Community

The choral program at Solara Youth Voices is looking for singers. NTV’s Lauren Davis has more.

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