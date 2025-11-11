‘We Stand on Guard Once More’ benefit concert raises more than $1 million for wildfire relief

Arts & Entertainment, News November 11th, 2025

The “We Stand on Guard Once More” benefit concert raised more than $1 million dollars for wildfire relief Monday night.

The show was hosted at the Jag Soundhouse by Toni-Marie Wiseman and Damhnait Doyle. It featured performances from groups like the Ennis Sisters, Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers, the Masterless Men and Shanneyganock.

Premier Tony Wakeham also announced the provincial government was matching all donations to the Canadian Red Cross. The concert was organized in response to the wildfires that affected communities on the Avalon Peninsula and central Newfoundland this summer.

The show aired live on NTV, NTV+ and other media partners.