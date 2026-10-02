Province’s music industry celebrates its best for 2026; Con O’Brien receives MusicNL Lifetime Achievement Award

Arts & Entertainment, News October 2nd, 2026

For decades, Con O’Brien has been part of the soundtrack of Newfoundland and Labrador.

On Thursday night, that contribution was recognized as O’Brien, a longtime member of The Irish Descendants, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 MusicNL Awards Gala.

The honour recognizes a career that has helped shape the province’s music scene and brought Newfoundland and Labrador’s sound to audiences well beyond the island.

O’Brien has become part of the fabric of the province’s music culture through his work with The Irish Descendants, one of the province’s best-known musical acts.

But his recognition comes during a week that is about much more than one artist. MusicNL Week is a celebration of the province’s musicians, songwriters, performers and industry professionals, and last night’s awards highlighted just how broad that community has become. Last night’s gala showcased many of our musician best with performances from The Gala will feature performers Adrian House, The Irish Descendants, Justin Fancy, MADELINE, Mallory Johnson, Mark Bragg & The Butchers, Rachel Cousins, Silver Wolf Band, WEKU, and With Violet.

Awards were presented across a wide range of genres, from country, folk and traditional music to rock, pop, jazz, rap and hip-hop, Indigenous and global music.

Among this year’s winners were Paige Penney for Country Artist of the Year, Matthew Byrne for Folk Artist of the Year, Ana Luisa Ramos for Global Music Artist of the Year, Silver Wolf Band for Indigenous Artist of the Year, Duane Andrews for Jazz Artist of the Year and MADELINE for Rock Artist of the Year.

With Violet took home both Group of the Year and Pop Artist of the Year, while Mallory Johnson received the Ron Hynes Songwriter of the Year Award.

The Irish Descendants also received the Fan’s Choice Entertainer of the Year Award.

That range of artists reflects the importance of music to Newfoundland and Labrador – not simply as entertainment, but as an important part of the province’s cultural identity and economy.

Music has long been one of the province’s most recognizable exports, with artists sharing out stories, traditions and sounds across Canada and around the world.

For emerging musicians, established performers and the people working behind the scenes, MusicNL Week also provides an opportunity to build connections and strengthen an industry that continues to evolve.

And at the centre of this year’s celebration is an artist whose career has been closely connected to that history. Con O’Brien’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a recognition of a contribution that extends far beyond a single performance or recording. It is a celebration of a career that shares our story with the world.

Photos courtesy of MusicNL