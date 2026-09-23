Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Capital City accepting submissions to Art Procurement Program

Arts & Entertainment, News

The City of St. John’s is now accepting submissions to the Art Procurement Program.

The program is open to individual visual artists and commercial galleries, with the opportunity for their artwork to be purchased and included in the City’s Civic Art Collection.

The Civic Art Collection is displayed in City Hall and other municipal buildings.

The budget for the program this year is $20,000.

Submissions can be emailed to arts@stjohns.ca by 4:00 p.m. on October 30.

Related Articles

Hey Rosetta! reuniting for six shows in 2027
Read more
Irish singing sensation Fr. Ray Kelly performing in St. John’ this week
Read more
Mike Wahl discusses fourth season of Health Explored
Read more
Over 40 per cent of grounded MSC Baltic III removed, deconstruction continues
Read more
Cape Broyle man set to compete on new season of The Traitors Canada
Read more
Gander woman will be contestant on next season of Masterchef Canada
Read more
Back to top