Capital City accepting submissions to Art Procurement Program

Arts & Entertainment, News September 23rd, 2026

The City of St. John’s is now accepting submissions to the Art Procurement Program.

The program is open to individual visual artists and commercial galleries, with the opportunity for their artwork to be purchased and included in the City’s Civic Art Collection.

The Civic Art Collection is displayed in City Hall and other municipal buildings.

The budget for the program this year is $20,000.

Submissions can be emailed to arts@stjohns.ca by 4:00 p.m. on October 30.