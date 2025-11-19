PictureNL debuts interactive location database for film and television

Arts & Entertainment, News November 19th, 2025

PictureNL has officially launched its new public Location Database, a dynamic online resource designed to highlight the breathtaking and diverse filming locations found across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Location Database features a growing collection of high-quality images and detailed information on a wide range of locations from rugged coastlines and picturesque fishing villages to dramatic landscapes, historic architecture, and vibrant urban settings. With intuitive search and filtering tools, users can explore by region, location type, and visual features to find the perfect backdrop for their next project.

“The launch of our Location Database marks a strategic investment in the economic growth of Newfoundland and Labrador’s film and TV industry. By showcasing the incredible diversity of our landscapes to a global audience, we’re not only attracting international productions — we also aim to create new opportunities for communities across the province. Whether it’s a small town featured on screen or a local property owner hosting a shoot, this tool helps drive real economic benefits and puts Newfoundland and Labrador firmly on the map as a world-class filming destination,” said Laura Churchill, CEO, PictureNL.

The database also welcomes submissions from property owners across the province. Those interested in making their homes, businesses, or land available for potential film or television productions can easily upload photos and details for consideration. Once approved, these listings become visible to location professionals worldwide. There is no fee to submit, and the PictureNL team will contact owners directly if a project expresses interest in their property.

To explore the Location Database, visit: Locations – PictureNL