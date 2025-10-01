MusicNL announces awards gala lineup with tickets on sale now

Arts & Entertainment, News October 1st, 2025

MusicNL has provided details on its 2025 Awards Gala and a slate of MusicNL Week events, taking place November 12-16 in St. John’s.

The Awards Gala will take place Saturday, November 16, at the St. John’s Convention Centre, featuring performances by several Newfoundland and Labrador artists.

The lineup includes Deantha Edmunds, Kelly McMichael, Mallory Johnson, Nick Earle and The Reckless Hearts, XIA-3, and Zaynab Wilson. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The week will feature eight showcases open to the public with over 30 artists performing across a wide range of genres.

The schedule is available here.

The industry awards are free for conference attendees, members and nominees, with advance RSVP. Tickets for the Awards Gala can be purchased via the Mary Browns Centre Box Office.