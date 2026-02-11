HarbourVOICES! International Festival returns to St. John’s in July 2027

Arts & Entertainment, News February 11th, 2026

HarbourVOICES! International Festival of Collective Singing Traditions will return to St. John’s in July 2027, building on the resounding success of its inaugural festival in 2024. The province has announced a contribution of $650,000, while the federal government, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), will contribute $500,000.

HarbourVOICES! 2027 will take place July 2–7, 2027, transforming St. John’s into a hub of global vocal traditions. Over six days, singers, cultural leaders, and audiences from around the world will gather to experience a dynamic celebration of collective singing through performances, workshops, shared experiences, and community events.

HarbourVOICES! is an international festival dedicated to showcasing diverse singing practices while emphasizing collaboration, reciprocal learning, and cultural exchange. The festival places equal value on artistic excellence and cultural connection, inviting participants and audiences alike to engage with musical traditions from across the globe.

“Singing together is a cherished tradition woven into the fabric of life in Newfoundland and Labrador – whether around the kitchen table, in our schools, or as part of community choirs,” said provincial tourism minister Andrea Barbour. “We are honoured to welcome singers and musical leaders from around the world to experience this spirit firsthand. We look forward to the musical inspiration and community pride this event will bring.”