HarbourVOICES! International Festival returning to St. John’s next year

The HarbourVOICES! International Festival of Collective Singing Traditions will return to the capital city in July 2027.

Today Andrea Barbour, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts & Recreation, announced a contribution of $650,000 from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador through Celebrate NL. The Government of Canada, through ACOA, will also contribute $500,000.

HarbourVOICES! 2027 will take place July 2-7, 2027, in St. John’s. Transforming the capital city into a hub of global vocal traditions. Over six days, singers, cultural leaders, and audiences from around the world will gather to experience a dynamic celebration of collective singing through performances, workshops, shared experiences, and community events.

HarbourVOICES! is an international festival dedicated to showcasing the diverse singing practices while emphasizing collaboration, reciprocal learning, and cultural exchange.

Additional details regarding participating artists, international ensembles, venues, and ticketing, will be announced in the coming months.

