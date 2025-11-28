Arts & Entertainment

Community raises thousands for popular DJ after sudden stroke

Residents across the province are rallying in support of well-known DJ Lex Griffiths who suffered a sudden stroke earlier this week.

Country artist Justin Fancy organized a GoFundMe on Griffiths behalf, saying “Lex suffered a sudden stroke that has changed his life in an instant. While we are incredibly grateful that he is still with us, the road ahead will be long, difficult, and filled with challenges. His recovery will span the coming weeks and months, and during this time he will be unable to work as he focuses on healing and rebuilding his strength.”

The fundraising page also details how Griffiths is a longtime volunteer, and had just been working behind the scenes preparing for the annual Downtown St. John’s Christmas Parade.

More than $32,000 has been raised so far, which will help cover bills, living expenses and the unexpected costs that come along with a lengthy recovery.

Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/together-for-lex

