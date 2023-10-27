Artificial intelligence in health care being discussed at NL Health Services annual summit

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services held its 2023 Innovation Summit this week. This year’s theme is ‘Reimagining Patient-Centred Care through Innovation and Research.’

On Thursday and Friday, the summit focused on the role of artificial intelligence in health care. AI can do more than just write your emails, NL Health Services CEO David Diamond says, the use of new technology in health care is something that is being embraced in this province.

Diamond says AI in health care is something that is already being introduced into the system, and that there are plenty of cases using AI for triage in emergency departments. He says Newfoundland and Labrador will take guidance from other parts of the country, and the world, that have already begun using AI in the health care system.