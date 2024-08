Clarenville RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Timothy Hobbs of Bloomfield. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in relation to two charges under Section 78A of the Fisheries Act and/or Regulations.

Anyone having information on the current location of Timothy Hobbs is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP 709-466-3211 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #1-800-222-8477.