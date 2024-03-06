Applications Open for Big Game License Draw

Applications are now open for the upcoming big game license draw. The deadline to apply is May 3.

Applications for resident moose, caribou, black bear and trapper licences are available online only. To apply for a license, hunters and trappers must have a Wildlife Information Management System account.

The moose quota for the island of Newfoundland is 27,590 licences. In Labrador, 345 moose licences are available for the resident big game draw.

The caribou quota on the island of Newfoundland is 583. A small quota of eight licences has been set for Grey Islands. Caribou hunting is prohibited in Labrador.