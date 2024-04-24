Applications Open for Age-Friendly Communities Program

Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development Paul Pike is announcing a call for applications for the 2024-25 Age-Friendly Newfoundland and Labrador Communities Program.

The program provides funding to eligible incorporated municipalities, Indigenous Governments and Organizations and provincially incorporated not-for-profit organizations with an age-friendly mandate.

The program includes up to $10,000 to conduct an age-friendly assessment or to implement aspects of an existing Age-Friendly Action Plan and up to $15,000 for eligible communities including local service districts that take a regional approach.

Program guidelines and application forms are available on the department’s website or by calling 1-888-494-2266. The application deadline is May 27.