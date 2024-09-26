Applications Available for STELLAR Program for Educators

Applications are now being accepted from teachers across the province to participate in the Supporting Teachers/Educators in Lifelong Learning and Reflection (STELLAR) Program.

The program is designed to be a flexible model to promote professional learning opportunities in mathematics education. There are five funding routes available through the STELLAR Program, they are Availing of a K-12 mathematics bursary, engaging in self-directed learning, establishing a professional learning community, participating in a mentorship program, and attending an institute or conference.

Applications for STELLAR routes are accepted throughout the year except in March. Applications must be submitted at least one month in advance of projected start dates.