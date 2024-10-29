Another morning of winter driving

There are several icy areas this morning including Cape Broyle to Chance Cove Park, Lord’s Cove to Marystown, Baie Verte, and Roddickton. Roads are partly snow-covered from Gander to Carmanville, Notre Dame Junction to Boyd’s Cove, on the Port au Port Peninsula, and from Steady Brook to Corner Brook.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered from Churchills Falls to Red Bay.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule and is expected to arrive in Hopedale at 10:30 a.m.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.