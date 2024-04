There’s yet another delay in the Kirk Keeping trial. He is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of Chantal John.┬áThe Grand Falls-Windsor courtroom was full of potential jurors this morning when it was announced his trial was pushed back another week because of “ongoing legal developments”.

Jury selection has now been set for April 15.

Chantal John was killed in 2019. Keeping was her ex-boyfriend.

NTV’s Colleen Lewis is covering the case and will have more in the NTV Evening Newshour.