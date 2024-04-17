Annual Happy Valley-Goose Bay Spring Cleanup Program taking place in May

The town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is advising the public that its Annual Spring Cleanup Program will start Monday, May 6.

Litter collection will start on Monday, May 6, with town workers collecting litter throughout the community and will continue until it is completed.

Bulk Residental Waste Roadside Collection will start on Monday, May 27.

As done in previous years, the town is encouraging residents to think about re-purposing. Maybe the items can be sold, donated or given away instead of thrown out.