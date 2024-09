Today, Premier Andrew Furey will discuss the final phase of the elimination of the 1.6 kilometre busing policy.

The announcement occurs at Waterford Valley High in St. John’s, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Furey will be joined by the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and Minister of Rural Economic Development Fred Hutton, MHA-elect Jamie Korab, and Don Coombs, President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of School Councils.