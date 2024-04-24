Ambassador of Ireland to Canada event comes to St. John’s in May

On May 10th the Basilica Heritage Foundation Inc. and the Embassy of Ireland in Canada will host two events open to the general public at The Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist to launch the Global Irish Famine Way commemorations and celebrate the arrival of the Bronze Shoes monuments in Canada. The Ambassador of Ireland to Canada, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, His Excellency Dr. Eamonn McKee, will speak at both events.

The Global Irish Famine Way project, an extension of the National Famine Way, traces the journey of Irish emigrants who fled the Great Irish Famine between 1845 and 1851. Bronze Shoes will link sites in the UK, Canada, the United States, South Africa, and Australia. QR codes will offer information on the local history and link to the National Famine Way website in Ireland. Further information regarding the National Famine Way is available at National Famine Way – National Famine Way.

In collaboration with the Marine Institute of Ireland, a cargo of Bronze Shoes will depart on May 1st and 2nd from Galway, Ireland aboard the RV Celtic Explorer, arriving at St. John’s on May 8th.

On Friday, May 10th, the Bronze Shoes will be brought to the St John’s Basilica for a national commemorative event and the installation of the first Canadian pair of Bronze Shoes. All are welcome to attend this event in-person or to watch the ceremony live at www.thebasilica.net/live/

And in the afternoon of May 10th, the general public is again invited to attend a historical symposium in the Basilica on the events of 1847 and associated links between Ireland and Canada. This event also will be livestreamed at www.thebasilica.net/live/

The Bronze Shoes will remain on display for visitors at the Basilica with information panels and associated exhibits.