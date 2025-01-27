Always In Vogue damaged by vandals, seeking stolen men’s seal jacket

A pair of vandals damaged Always In Vogue in downtown St. John’s early Monday morning.

Just after 5 a.m. this morning Always In Vogue was damaged by vandals who also stole a one-of-a-kind men’s seal fur bomber jacket.

The business posted on social media that they are incredibly thankful to the RNC for responding so quickly, but the damage caused is simply unacceptable.

They are asking the public to keep an eye out for this stolen item. If you see or hear anything about this unique jacket, contact the RNC.