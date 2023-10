St. John’s native Alex Newhook got on the scoresheet quickly in his first game with the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night.

Newhook scored two goals in a back-and-forth affair against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs won the season opener 6-5 in a shootout.

Newhook was traded to Montreal in the offseason after notching 30 points last year with the Colorado Avalanche, with whom he won a Stanley Cup in 2022.