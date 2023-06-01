News

Alanis Morissette and The Lumineers to headline major concert in St. John’s this summer

By Marykate O'Neill June 1, 2023

The 2nd Annual Churchill Park Musical Festival is back for two weekends this summer.

The festival will take place at Churchill Park in St. John’s on Aug. 11-12, and the following weekend on the 18-19. American alternative folk band The Lumineers will headline the festival on Saturday, Aug. 12 with special guests Cold War Kids, Fortunate Ones and more to be announced.

On Friday, Aug. 18, seven-time Grammy Award-winning Canadian music icon, Alanis Morissette will headline with special guests Metric, Meg Myers and more to be added to the bill. Additional festival acts will be announced soon. Tickets for both shows go on sale Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at churchillparkmusicfestival.com.

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
