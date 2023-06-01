Alanis Morissette and The Lumineers to headline major concert in St. John’s this summer

The 2nd Annual Churchill Park Musical Festival is back for two weekends this summer.

The festival will take place at Churchill Park in St. John’s on Aug. 11-12, and the following weekend on the 18-19. American alternative folk band The Lumineers will headline the festival on Saturday, Aug. 12 with special guests Cold War Kids, Fortunate Ones and more to be announced.

On Friday, Aug. 18, seven-time Grammy Award-winning Canadian music icon, Alanis Morissette will headline with special guests Metric, Meg Myers and more to be added to the bill. Additional festival acts will be announced soon. Tickets for both shows go on sale Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at churchillparkmusicfestival.com.