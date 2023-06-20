News

Alanis Morissette adds second show as part of the Churchill Park Music Festival

By Marykate O'Neill June 20, 2023

Due to overwhelming demand, seven-time Grammy award-winning icon Alanis Morissette has added a second show as part of the Churchill Park Music Festival. The second show will take place on Saturday, August 19 in Churchill Park in St. John’s. Morissette will perform alongside special guests Feist and Meg Myers. This show is in addition to her sold out show on Friday, August 18. Tickets for the second show go on sale this Thursday, June 22 at 12:00 p.m. and will be available online at: churchillparkmusicfestival.com

About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
