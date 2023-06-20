Alanis Morissette adds second show as part of the Churchill Park Music Festival

Due to overwhelming demand, seven-time Grammy award-winning icon Alanis Morissette has added a second show as part of the Churchill Park Music Festival. The second show will take place on Saturday, August 19 in Churchill Park in St. John’s. Morissette will perform alongside special guests Feist and Meg Myers. This show is in addition to her sold out show on Friday, August 18. Tickets for the second show go on sale this Thursday, June 22 at 12:00 p.m. and will be available online at: churchillparkmusicfestival.com