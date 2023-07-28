Alan Doyle headlining tonight’s George Street Festival lineup

Major crowds turned out last night on opening night of the 38th Annual George Street Festival in St. John’s. Last night’s headliner, Live, rocked crowds, playing some familiar tunes like Lightning Crashes and Selling the Drama. Canadian rockers The Trews also performed for the St. John’s audience.

Tonight’s lineup features one of this province’s all-time favorite artists, former Great Big Sea front man Alan Doyle. Also on the bill tonight is Canadian rocker Joel Plaskett and Emergency.

The festival continues until next Wednesday, finishing up with Third Eye Blind and Matt Mays.

However, there’ll be plenty of performances before then, including a kitchen party Saturday night. The street will be dancing Sunday with Loud Luxury and, of course, many will be playing Regatta roulette Tuesday night in anticipation of the civil holiday on Wednesday, weather permitting.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will be live this evening for Your Community on the NTV Evening Newshour.