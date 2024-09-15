Air Canada strike averted, the airline and AC ALPA reach agreement

Air Canada announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the airline and the Air Canada Air Line Pilots Association, which represents more than 5,200 pilots, reached a tentative agreement very early Sunday morning.

We have reached a tentative, four-year collective agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing more than 5,200 pilots at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge. The agreement recognizes the contributions of Air Canada’s pilot group. More: https://t.co/MD2eBiUYwi pic.twitter.com/OaLS2tp7lm — Air Canada (@AirCanada) September 15, 2024

In a press release, AIr Canada stated the new agreement recognizes the contributions and professionalism of Air Canada’s pilot group, while providing a framework for the future growth of the airline. Terms of the new agreement will remain confidential pending a ratification vote by the membership, expected to be completed over the next month, and approval by the Air Canada Board of Directors.

The Air Canada ALPA (Air Line Pilots Association) also announced a tentative deal had been reached on their X account early Sunday morning.

The Air Canada MEC has approved the new Tentative Agreement. Check your ALPA email for more details. #aircanadapilots #ALPA pic.twitter.com/gzvAMgttfs — Air Canada ALPA Pilots (@AirCanadaPilots) September 15, 2024