Agriculture in the Classroom Canada hosts National Sharing Session in St. John’s

Cultivating curiosity about agriculture and inspiring students to consider a career in the industry will be on the agenda this week when Agriculture in the Classroom Canada (AITC-C) and its 10 provincial members meet in Newfoundland and Labrador to share, network and collaborate on agriculture education across the country.

Co-hosted by Agriculture in the Classroom NL and AITC-C, Rendez-Vous on the Rock will be an opportunity for each province to share their agriculture education programming, resources and initiatives as well as success stories from the school year with counterparts across the country. Delegates will also enjoy a taste of Newfoundland with an opening reception at Quidi Vidi Brewery, a kitchen party and a boat tour.

Delegates representing ag education organizations from coast to coast will gather in St. John’s from July 10 to 12. The AITC collective includes BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation, Ag for Life in Alberta, Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan, Agriculture in the Classroom Manitoba, Ontario’s AgScape, École-O-Champ in Quebec, Agriculture in the Classroom PEI, Agriculture in the Classroom New Brunswick, Nova Scotia’s Agriculture in the Classroom program and Agriculture in the Classroom NL.

“Collectively, we created more than two million agriculture education experiences for students and educators across Canada this year and we want to continue to expand our impact,” said Mathieu Rouleau, Executive Director of AITC-C. “As a national collective, we can learn from each other and share the unique resources and programs in each province to engage, empower and inspire students to learn more about agriculture and where their food comes from.”